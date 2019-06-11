Kako je maca iz Splita krenula na put po svijetu u kamperu
Kad su Margaret i Ladi došli u Split, slučajno su ostavili vrata kampera otvorenima. U njega je ubrzo ušla i mačka lutalica koju su, kada su otišli iz Splita, ostavili gdje su našli. No to nije trajalo dugo...
Margaret iz SAD-a i Ladi iz Češke par su koji živi u kamperu i putuje po svijetu već dvije godine. Kupili su stari, dotrajali kamper i uredili ga u svom stilu.
Prošle godine u studenom posjetili su Hrvatsku. Margaret je na svom Instagramu objavljivala fotografije Plitvičkih Jezera i Splita, a pričala je i da su posjetili Dubrovnik. No, na svom putu je dinamični duo postao trio.
Croatia so far can be described in one word: Serenity At first we had mixed feelings about this chilly November weather. But because of it, we haven’t had to share our favorite locations with any other visitors. The national parks are largely empty, huge cities have very limited tourists, and the best camp spots are quiet and calm. Humans respond to nature, and spending more time in the natural world has put a lot of our big city problems in perspective. Living on the road and with less stuff has also allowed us to focus on our time exploring and on our relationship, not our clutter. But winter is coming. 📷: @ladjes
- Zaljubila sam se u predivnu, pametnu, avanturističku, malu bezimenu macu i sad ju želim... Mala lutalica ukrala mi je srce. Ladi se vratio natrag u Češku zbog sastanka, a ja ću se još ostati opuštati u Splitu. Samo par sati prije nego što je otišao na bus, otvorila sam vrata kampera i ona je uskočila. Osjećam se kao da nas je odabrala! Odmah se udomaćila u kamperu, ima veliku osobnost, ali je baš mirna. Razmišljala sam da nabavimo mačku, ali nam to trenutno nije prioritet - napisala je u svojoj objavi.
Dodala je kako je mačku odvela kod veterinara da ju očisti od nametnika, kupila joj zdjelicu za vodu te da spavaju zajedno, gledaju filmove, idu na plažu i šetaju se. Čak je dobila i putovnicu, čip te su ju cijepili protiv bjesnoće.
I’ve fallen in love with an adorable, clever, adventurous, little nameless kitten and now I want her... This tiny stray lady has stolen my heart. @panorama_mann went back to Czech for an appointment for this week and I planned to have a relaxing time in Split. Just hours before he left on the bus, I opened our van door as she jumps in. ••• It feels like she chose us! She immediately started getting comfortable in our van, exploring every drawer and surface. She’s got a huge personality but is very calm. I’d been considering a cat but it didn’t seem like much of a priority to seek out a pet while traveling... but now... ••• The last couple days I picked up her treatments for worms, fleas, parasites and ticks. She has toys and cute little bowls with dead fishy skeletons. She sleeps with me, watches movies, goes for walks on the beach with no leash, sits on my lap when I teach and always comes when I call her. Today we went to the vet and she got a pet passport (!!!) a rabies shot and a microchip. ••• But now we don’t know if she will get to leave Croatia with us next week. With my visa expiration date, her eligibility to leave the country timeline, blood tests to enter countries outside the EU, the translation of health certificates... it’s becoming complex and our exit date is approaching. ••• Her formal adoption is still up in the air. What if she hates it? What if she would rather stay here? We would really love to take her in, name her, and love her. But right now I just don’t know.. What a cute little vanlife we’d have. Wish us luck! . . . . #vanlifediaries #vanlifeexplorers #vanlifedistrict #projectvanlife #ourcamplife #vanclan #itsvanlife #getoutstayout #vanlifetheory #adventureenthusiasts #camping #adventure #Iamtb #sparkyourtravel #vanlifediaries #adventuretube #vanlifejournal #vanlifeisawesome #bucketlist #vanlifedreams #vanlifecamper #vanlifemagazine #camperlifestyle #thisisvanlifeing #campervanconversion #travelbloggers #discoverearth #theoutbound #stayandwander #homeiswhereyouparkit #vanlifers
No, internacionalni par nije bio siguran kako će se mačka osjećati jednom kada ju odvedu iz poznate okoline. Bojali su se da neće to dobro podnijeti i razmišljali su o tome da ju ostave gdje su ju i našli.
Margaret je u svojoj objavi napisala da su naposljetku otišli u Dubrovnik, a mačku ostavili paru iz Njemačke koji godinama živi u Splitu.
Iduća postaja bila im je Crna Gora. Kako priča Margaret, na granici su shvatili da su pogriješili.
- Okrenuli smo se i vozili pet sati da bismo došli po nju. Zove se Millie i ona je naša mala avanturistička mačka! Živjet će i putovati s nama od sad nadalje. Božić će nam biti poseban i završavamo 2018. godinu s prinovom - napisala je Margaret.
I doista, avanturistička maca Millie stvarno ide posvuda za njima. Voli sjediti na upravljačkoj ploči i sunčati se na vjetrobranskom staklu. S njima ide na plažu, penju se zajedno i jako im je privržena.
We headed to the grocery store and caught ourselves buying all the same food. Eggs, fresh bread, avo, beans, rice, yogurt, and bananas filled our basket. I complained that this shopping was starting to feel routine; the same feeling we wanted to permanently escape from and the reason for our van build. @panorama_mann agreed, and we began discussing some other dishes and new spices to consider. ••• Somewhere between the exit doors and the car door I caught the scent of french fries. The last time we didn’t cook for ourselves was in November... 🙈 I’ve found the coastal restaurants pretty expensive due to tourist pricing and we enjoy cooking in the van! On these winter nights it’s been a nice activity after such early sunsets. ••• But these fries knocked me back. With very few words exchanged we strolled through a hole-in-the-wall gyro shop where the most expensive item on the menu cost a total of $1.20. Two large plastic grocery bags sat on the ground of this shop as we ate silently, in awe. ••• Albania, I believe you will continue to break our routine. Dinners are your responsibility now.
- Odlično se slaže u našu slagalicu. Kad smo vani, ona je vani. Kad smo unutra, ona je unutra. Životinje su sposobne napraviti puno toga, prilagoditi se i vjerovati ti. Pokazala mi je i da mogu biti jako kreativna kada ju treba voditi sa sobom. Uvijek postoji način da sa sobom povedeš onog koga voliš - rekla je Margaret.
Slatko 😘 da tako bar meni neka maca zaluta i uskoči u moju košaru bicikla🙃