Kako je maca iz Splita krenula na put po svijetu u kamperu

Croatia so far can be described in one word: Serenity At first we had mixed feelings about this chilly November weather. But because of it, we haven’t had to share our favorite locations with any other visitors. The national parks are largely empty, huge cities have very limited tourists, and the best camp spots are quiet and calm. Humans respond to nature, and spending more time in the natural world has put a lot of our big city problems in perspective. Living on the road and with less stuff has also allowed us to focus on our time exploring and on our relationship, not our clutter. But winter is coming. 📷: @ladjes

