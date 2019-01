'Najsličnije blizanke' na svijetu žele djecu s - istim muškarcem

❤ MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL ❤ We hope everyone had an amazing day.🙂🙂 Much love from the twins 👭 💚💚💙💙 . #food #smile #love #beautiful #life #summer #celebrating #special #fitness #happy #food #instalike #music #family #travel #bestoftheday #amazing #instamood #pictureofday ure #photogaphy #photo

A post shared by AnnaLucy DeCinque 👭 (@annalucydecinque) on Dec 25, 2018 at 7:51am PST