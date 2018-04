Od njega nema većeg komarca: Ima raspon krila od čak 11 cm!

Foto: Profimedia

CHENGDU, April 25, 2018 -- A giant mosquito with a wing span of 11.15 centimeters is shown at the Insect Museum of West China in Chengdu, capital of SW China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2018. The mosquito belongs to the world's largest mosquito species Holorusia mikado, which normally have a wing span of about eight centimeters. The mosquito was found in August, 2017 during a field trip to Mount Qingcheng in Chengdu.