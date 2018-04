Pomahnitali jazavac 'okupirao' dio dvorca starog 500 godina

Beware the #AngryBadger!



If you're heading to #CraignethanCastle over the next few days you might find the Cellar Tunnel closed due to the presence of a very angry badger. We're trying to entice it out with cat food & send it home to #chilloot https://t.co/K4C2lA84xD pic.twitter.com/nTuC9VPOuo