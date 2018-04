Vozila se na motoru u bikiniju: 'Nisam znala da kršim zakon'

Trav Springer, my lion lova 🦁 It’s your 21st birthday baby ! I’m so beyond stoked I can celebrate such a big number with you 💕 we’ve been island hopping for months now and I couldn’t be happier 🌴💦 I found the man of MAH DREAMZ 👅+ mah bestfriend ;) . I’ve had the time of my life with you, from you taking care of me, to making sure we make the best memories to die with ☁️ ☁️ it’s quite amazing when you’ve found the person you’ve craved and searched for...but to find you so unexpectedly on an island was everything I could of dreamed of 🙈 you’ve changed my life. Couldn’t be happier to be your island lova 💦🌴👅 I’ve had so much fun making albums of our crazy little adventures. Love you baby 🦋 so beyond thankful for your unique/kind soul. Can’t wait for many more birthdays with you @travspringer cheers, 🥂 my boy! • • P.S...BIG NEWS...WE’VE DECIDED, We are moving to Bali after a few weeks left here in Philippines ☁️☁️ + BIG CONTENT COMING SOON XXX GO GIVE DA B-DAY BOI SOME LOVE AND A FOLLOW @travspringer 👅

A post shared by K I N S E Y G O L D E N (@kinseygolden) on Apr 2, 2018 at 9:13am PDT