Obavijesti

Galerija

Komentari 0
'ČINKE' SA SVIM I SVAČIM

FOTO Ljubitelji slatkog, veselite se! Započeo Palačinka fest u Zagrebu - evo što vas očekuje

Počeo je najslađi Palačinka Fest! Od 20. kolovoza do 20. rujna u Rougemarin Parku svi ljubitelji slatkog i palačinki doći će na svoje. Posjetitelje očekuje uistinu bogata ponuda slatkih i slanih palačinki, ali i bogat popratni program u najslasnijem i najljepšem parku u gradu
Google icon Dodaj 24sata među omiljene izvore na Googleu
Zagreb: Započeo Palačinka fest u Rougemarin parku
Obične crepe palačinke mogle su se pojesti s Lino lada namazom,a cijena im je 3,50 eura. | Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
1/37
Obične crepe palačinke mogle su se pojesti s Lino lada namazom,a cijena im je 3,50 eura. | Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Komentari 0

OSTALO

24sata logo

24sata © 2026