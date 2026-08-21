FOTO Ljubitelji slatkog, veselite se! Započeo Palačinka fest u Zagrebu - evo što vas očekuje

Počeo je najslađi Palačinka Fest! Od 20. kolovoza do 20. rujna u Rougemarin Parku svi ljubitelji slatkog i palačinki doći će na svoje. Posjetitelje očekuje uistinu bogata ponuda slatkih i slanih palačinki, ali i bogat popratni program u najslasnijem i najljepšem parku u gradu
Dodaj 24sata među omiljene izvore na Googleu
Obične crepe palačinke mogle su se pojesti s Lino lada namazom,a cijena im je 3,50 eura.
| Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Obične crepe palačinke mogle su se pojesti s Lino lada namazom,a cijena im je 3,50 eura. |
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Obične crepe palačinke mogle su se pojesti s Lino lada namazom,a cijena im je 3,50 eura.
| Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Ukupno je sedam kućica na kojima s emogu kušati palačinke, kaisershmarn, američke palačinke, ali i slane s mljevenim mesom. Njihova je cijena od 4 do 5 eura.
| Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Posjetitelji su već navalili oko 17 sati, a do 19 je cijeli park bio pun posjetitelja i gostiju.
| Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL