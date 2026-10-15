FOTO Tetovirana ljepotica zrači seksepilom: Manekenstvom se počela baviti već s 15 godina

Chelsea Gabriellee influencerica je i model koja pažnju privlači brojnim tetovažama i alternativnim izgledom. Zavodljivim fotografijama na društvenim mrežama ističe svoje obline, seksepil i odvažan stil
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Chelsea Gabriellee influencerica je, model i kreatorica sadržaja koja je popularnost stekla na društvenim mrežama, ponajprije Instagramu. Na profilu @chelseagabriellee objavljuje fotografije i snimke kojima privlači pozornost ljubitelja alternativne estetike.
| Foto: Instagram/chelseagabriellee
Chelsea Gabriellee influencerica je, model i kreatorica sadržaja koja je popularnost stekla na društvenim mrežama, ponajprije Instagramu. Na profilu @chelseagabriellee objavljuje fotografije i snimke kojima privlači pozornost ljubitelja alternativne estetike. |
Foto: Instagram/chelseagabriellee
Chelsea Gabriellee influencerica je, model i kreatorica sadržaja koja je popularnost stekla na društvenim mrežama, ponajprije Instagramu. Na profilu @chelseagabriellee objavljuje fotografije i snimke kojima privlači pozornost ljubitelja alternativne estetike.
| Foto: Instagram/chelseagabriellee
Tetovaže su važan dio njezina prepoznatljiva izgleda. Brojni motivi prekrivaju velik dio njezina tijela, a svoju kolekciju tetovaža počela je graditi još kao tinejdžerica, s 15 godina.
| Foto: Instagram/chelseagabriellee
Umjesto klasičnog, glamuroznog imidža, Chelsea njeguje pomalo mračnu estetiku koja spaja tetovaže, upečatljive modne kombinacije i zavodljiv stav. Upravo joj takav izgled daje posebnu osobnost i izdvaja je među brojnim djevojkama koje grade karijeru na društvenim mrežama.
| Foto: Instagram/chelseagabriellee
Ne libi se istaknuti svoju figuru, a na društvenim mrežama dijeli fotografije i videa u kojima do izražaja dolaze njezina tetovirana koža i ženstvene obline. Kombinacija samouvjerenog poziranja, atraktivnih odjevnih kombinacija i alternativnog stila daje joj poseban seksepil.
| Foto: Instagram/chelseagabriellee
Osim na Instagramu, prisutna je i na drugim digitalnim platformama na kojima dijeli dodatni sadržaj sa svojom publikom. Pratitelje privlači spoj njezina izgleda, brojnih tetovaža i alternativnog stila, zbog čega se izdvaja od uobičajenog influencerskog imidža.
| Foto: Instagram/chelseagabriellee
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