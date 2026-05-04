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ISKLESANA FIGURA

FOTO Poznata je po intenzivnim treninzima, ali najviše pažnje privlači u donjem rublju

U svijetu društvenih mreža, gdje vizual dominira nad svime, profili poput Instagram zvijezde Olivije Mathers brzo dolaze u fokus javnosti. Njezino ime sve se češće pojavljuje među profilima koji privlače pažnju - i to ne bez razloga
FOTO Poznata je po intenzivnim treninzima, ali najviše pažnje privlači u donjem rublju
Olivia Mathers (29) ima više od tisuću objava koje jasno pokazuju dosljedan i pažljivo građen vizualni identitet. | Foto: Instagram/olivia.mathers
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Olivia Mathers (29) ima više od tisuću objava koje jasno pokazuju dosljedan i pažljivo građen vizualni identitet. | Foto: Instagram/olivia.mathers
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