FOTO Svi gledaju u nju: Zbog ove zavodnice gori internet, a ne skriva da voli luksuzne jahte

Društvene mreže otvorile su prostor brojnim novim licima koja su svoju popularnost izgradila daleko od televizijskih kamera i naslovnica časopisa. Među njima je i Tyla Heritage, čiji je Instagram profil privukao pažnju ljubitelja mode, putovanja i lifestyle sadržaja
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Atraktivne fotografije s različitih destinacija, upečatljive modne kombinacije i prizori iz svakodnevnog života čine velik dio sadržaja koji dijeli sa svojim pratiteljima.
| Foto: Instagram/tylaheritage
Atraktivne fotografije s različitih destinacija, upečatljive modne kombinacije i prizori iz svakodnevnog života čine velik dio sadržaja koji dijeli sa svojim pratiteljima. |
Foto: Instagram/tylaheritage
Atraktivne fotografije s različitih destinacija, upečatljive modne kombinacije i prizori iz svakodnevnog života čine velik dio sadržaja koji dijeli sa svojim pratiteljima.
| Foto: Instagram/tylaheritage
Njezine objave redovito privlače pažnju pratitelja, a fotografije s putovanja i ljetnih destinacija posebno se ističu na profilu. Tyla pritom često bira atraktivne modne kombinacije koje dodatno naglašavaju estetiku njezinih objava.
| Foto: Instagram/tylaheritage
Popularnost na Instagramu omogućila joj je da postane dio sve brojnije generacije kreatorica sadržaja koje su društvene mreže pretvorile u platformu za izgradnju vlastitog imena i prepoznatljivog online identiteta.
| Foto: Instagram/tylaheritage
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