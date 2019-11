Čovjek u suzama: Pronašli su macu koju je izgubio prije 7 g.

Most Emotional Reunion EVER! REUNITED AFTER 7 years and 2,000 miles! Robert just landed at LAX and drove to the Camarillo Animal Shelter to reclaim is beloved friend! Gena, a Ventura County resident, found Chebon (now 19) on the side of the road playing with a couple of neighborhood kids. She saw he was in poor condition and she brought him to the Ojai Village Veterinary Hospital for fluids and treatment...and that’s where they found the MICROCHIP! 🎉 The information connected to the microchip led them to Robert who now lives in Ohio! She called him to deliver the unbelieveable news and he made arrangements to fly to California to reclaim him. Everyone was crying! This has to be the most emotional reunion we have ever seen. If this doesn't convnice you to Microchip your pets, then we just don't know what will. Robert will be spending a few days in So Cal before flying home to Buckeye, Ohio with Chebon. Ventura County Animal Services #Reunited #HappilyEverAfter #Buckeye #Chebon #reunion