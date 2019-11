'Naša Stella zna čak 29 riječi i možemo odlično komunicirati'

It was a bit of a manic Monday morning over here! But through the chaos, came great communication from Stella. Take a look at these two videos that show one of Stella’s buttons resetting, and how she responded to this situation. • Video 1: When Stella said “outside,” her back right paw accidentally reset her “beach” button. Stella knows what that beeping sound means because this has happened several times before. Stella commented “Mad” then “Want” but her “want” button didn’t activate either! Unfortunately Stella’s beach button broke. • Video 2: While Jake and I were discussing options, Stella walked to her device, looked where the “beach” button should be, and said, “Help water outside.” 😲😲😲 • We can learn several lessons from our morning! First of all, we should always have backup buttons. Secondly, Stella gets upset when she can’t say one of her favorite words! Situations like these show why AAC users should never have words removed from their devices. Lastly, it’s incredible that Stella found a different way to communicate “beach” since her button was no longer an option.

