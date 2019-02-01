Odrekla se alkohola i od bucke pretvorila u seksi senzaciju
Na pomisao bikinija i fotkanja na plaži, Jelly Devote (28) padao je mrak na oči. Često uživanje u alkoholu ostavilo je posljedice na njenom tijelu - a onda je postala Instagram senzacija zbog nevjerojatne transformacije
Šveđanka Jelly Devote danas je Instagram zvijezda i inspiracija ljudima diljem svijeta jer je u kratkom roku uspjela dovesti tijelo u zavidnu formu i postati najbolja verzija sebe. Jelly je u ranim dvadesetima bila prava partijanerica - s prijateljima je izlazila najmanje tri puta tjedno, a izlaske su uvijek 'zalijevali' velikim količinama alkohola.
Dobro su se zabavljali, kaže mlada Šveđanka, ali nije joj bilo zabavno gledati svoje fotke u bikiniju. Odlučila je promijeniti životni stil, ali ipak si je dopustila jednu ili dvije čaše vina tjedno.
- Velike količine alkohola zamijenila sam ispijanjem vode, trudim se jesti pravilno i umjereno. Nisam se odrekla krafni, ali obavezno jedem puno salate i voća. Umjesto gaziranih pića i procesirane hrane radije biram tanjur pun povrća i proteina - kaže Devote, koja je u međuvremenu zavoljela i vježbanje. Ne zna koliko je kilograma uspjela izgubiti jer vagu uspješno izbjegava još od razdoblja partijanja i uživanja u kojoj čašici više.
Nakon mnogo truda i rada na sebi, Jelly kaže da je konačno pronašla mir i balans. Više se ne zamara tuđim mišljenjima i što je najvažnije, naučila je voljeti sebe i svoje tijelo.
- Jednostavno uživam u životu i trudim se putovati što je više moguće. Suprug i ja uživamo u razgledavanju cijelog svijeta i nikad se nisam osjećala ovako dobro - kaže mlada fitness zvijezda koja je na Instagramu prava inspiracija za više od 500 tisuća pratitelja.
