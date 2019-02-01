Odrekla se alkohola i od bucke pretvorila u seksi senzaciju

2015 vs 2019 🙈‼️ - I’ve posted this photo on my story, and it’s been a lot of before and afters lately, but I felt it was too good to not post on my feed. 😱 The photo to the left I was not in my best shape! It’s about 10kg difference between these pictures. We all have our ups and downs. And that’s NORMAL 🙌 - That doesn’t mean we can’t bounce back and be even better then ever before 🏋🏼‍♀️🤓 - But what AMAZES me about these two pictures is how completely different my body shape is 😱 I mean.. look at that difference in booty to waist ratio 🤪 Our bodies truly are amazing ❤️‼️ - Ps. Don’t miss my 21 day WEIGHT LOAS challenge ‼️ click the link in my profile to transform your body with my help ❤️🙌 all my BEST workouts and tips on how to achieve your goal gathered in my unique bundles ❤️ - Ps2. Any followers that REMEMBERS THE GIRL TO THE LEFT EVEN?!🙈‼️⚠️💁🏼‍♀️

A post shared by JELLY🌟 #bodybyjelly (@jellydevote) on Jan 24, 2019 at 11:47am PST