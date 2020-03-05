Optužili je da lažira slike doma: Kuća izgleda malo presavršeno
Majku troje djece na Instagramu su optužili da obmanjuje javnosti te da su fotografije njenog luksuznog doma lažne. Ljudi jednostavno ne mogu vjerovati da mi kuća može biti tako savršena, poručila je žena
Vlasnica luksuznog doma koja vodi i Instagram profil na kojem objavljuje fotke unutrašnjosti svoje kuće otkrila je kako je na društvenim mrežama stalno napadaju da to zapravo nije njen dom već da skida slike s interneta.
Ishy Bano iz britanskog gradića Huddersfield redovito sa svojim pratiteljima dijeli fotke doma u kojem živi sa suprugom i troje djece, a već je skupila preko 105.000 obožavatelja.
happy tuesday 😘 post on my wardrobes today as i’ve never shown them fully 😁 they’re from @dfs and they’re huge 🖤 i’ve had these for about 5 years now ☺️————————————————————- #greydecor #cleaninghouse #cleanhome #bedroominspo #homesense #homebargains #therange #dunelm #zarahome #tkmax #bmstores #interiorstylists #newbuildhome #nexthome #hincharmy #mrshinchhome #glamhomedecor #newbed #actualinstagramhomes #newbedroom #ikeauk #glamhome #luxuryspace #bedroomdecoration #bedroomsofinsta #lushdecor #beautifulbedroom #bedroomlove #bedroominterior #bedroomfurniture —————————————————————
Instagram profil je nazvala x_home_of_ishy_x, a pokrenula ga je u rujnu 2017. i u početku je imala samo 13 pratitelja. S vremenom je njena Instagram publika podivljala zbog predivnih slika interijera njene kuće.
happy monday hope everyone’s had a fab day 🦋 x ——————————————————————— #greydecor #cleaninghouse #cleanhome #bedroominspo #homesense #homebargains #therange #dunelm #zarahome #tkmax #bmstores #interiorstylists #newbuildhome #nexthome #hincharmy #mrshinchhome #mrshinchmademedoit #bespokekitchen #actualinstagramhomes #bedroomideas #ikeauk #designgoals #luxuryspace #myhousemyhome #bedroomsofinsta #lushdecor #beautifulbedroom #bedroomlove #bedroomdecor #bedroomfurniture ————————————————————————
U njenom domu prevladava siva boja, u svakoj sobi, pa čak i u vrtu. U dnevnoj sobi joj stoji televizor s ravnim ekranom koji svjetli različitim nijansama LED svjetala, a bujni tepisi i spa kupka samo su luksuzni detalji koje pridonose cijelom doživljaju kuće.
happy monday 🥰! been a long day today - had a hospital appointment in the morning and then went shopping so going to relax for the eve 😍 hope everyone’s had a fab day x——————————————————————— #greydecor #cleaninghouse #cleanhome #bathroomtiles #designgoals #luxuryspace #myhousemyhome #decorationideas #homesense #homebargains #dunelm #zarahome #tkmax #bmstores #homeideas #newbuildhome #nexthome #hincharmy #mrshinchhome #mrshinchmademedoit #actualinstagramhomes #ikeauk #bathroomdetails #bathroomstyling #interiordreams #bathroomshot #bathroominterior #lovefordecor #bathtile ———————————————————————
BEFORE AND AFTER 🖤 the all time before and after 🤣 I mean just look at the difference!!!! Before shot was taken before the extension a few years ago. 🙂 Hope everyone’s having a beautiful Sunday ☀️ posting my bathroom in the evening so make sure your here too see 🙂 I actually can’t wait to show you 🖤 ——————————————————————— #greydecor #cleaninghouse #cleanhome #gardendesignideas #homesense #homebargains #therange #dunelm #zarahome #tkmax #bmstores #interiorstylists #newbuildhome #nexthome #hincharmy #mrshinchhome #mrshinchmademedoit #gardendecor #actualinstagramhomes #greykitchen #ikeauk #designgoals #luxuryspace #myhousemyhome #gardendecoration #lushdecor #gorgeouskitchen #cleangarden #lovemygarden #gardeners ——————————————————————— Ad ✨ parasol @vonhaus.uk gifted ✨ ———————————————————————
so the whole house got a huuuuge clean today as it was much overdue since i’ve not been well lately 👌🏼 watching this movie tonight (one of my fave horrors😍) + pizzas have been ordered 😝 got pornstar martini burning in my @glamwaxuk burner, which is also a lamp - amazing 2 in 1 😍 ———————————————————————- #greydecor #cleaninghouse #cleanhome #glamhome #luxuryspace #glamhomedecor #decorationideas #homesense #homebargains #dunelm #zarahome #livingroominterior #bmstores #homeideas #newbuildhome #nexthome #hincharmy #mrshinchhome #mrshinchmademedoit #actualinstagramhomes #ikeauk #interiordreams #livingroomgoals #glamdecor #passion4interior #livingroomgoals #mirroredfurniture #livingroomideas #livingroominspo ———————————————————————-
Iako je njen potpis uklesan iznad štednjaka, mnogi su doveli u pitanje je li njen dom zaista stvaran.
happy Sunday lovelies 🥰 It’s a beautiful day here today but still abit cold 🥶 So I received these really absorbent sponge 2 cloths from @sph2onge 🖤 I wanted to give my honest review on them and I am absolutely amazed with how good these are 🤩 I tried it on my glass splash back and glass hob and it’s left them perfect and gleaming 💫 I definitely recommend these, thank you so much @sph2onge I will surly be purchasing more 🥰 ad ——————————————————————— #greydecor #cleaninghouse#cleanhome #whiteglosskitchen #homesense #homebargains #therange #dunelm #zarahome #tkmax #bmstores #interiorstylists #newbuildhome #nexthome #hincharmy #mrshinchhome #mrshinchmademedoit #bespokekitchen #actualinstagramhomes #greykitchen #ikeauk #designgoals #luxuryspace #myhousemyhome #kitchensofinsta #lushdecor #gorgeouskitchen #cleankitchen #lovemykitchen #ledlightstrip ———————————————————————
U emotivnoj objavi na Facebooku Bano je rekla kako jednom zauvijek želi stati na kraj tim nagađanjima i lažnim optužbama.
- Dobila sam mnogo komentara u kojima mi ljude govore da su moje fotografije lažne jer mi dom izgleda kao set za neku emisiju i uvijek je savršeno čist. I ja sam sklona neredu, dječja igračka ostane na tepihu, mačje dlake su posvuda, no jasno je da se preko fotografija ne vidi sve - napisala je na Facebooku.
Obožavatelji su joj savjetovali da 'ignorira' te ljude i da se previše ne živcira jer će nekima uvijek smetati nečija sreća.
POGLEDAJTE VIDEO SERIJAL 'ZENZACIJA' S IVANOM ŠARIĆEM:
Ne kuzim kaj se ljudi imaju cudit, ocito imaju love i to nije neki problem
Glupost, normalna luksuznija kuca. Fotka kad sve sredi i stavi na svoje mjesto, malko sigurno obradi ko i sve sta ide na instagram al ne vidim tu nis lazno.
Ne vidim tu nikakav luksuz,..i za moj ukus je preeeeeesivo.