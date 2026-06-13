Ova ljepotica mnogima je prva adresa za savjete o šminkanje

Charleen Murphy je irska influencerica iz Dublina koja se bavi modom i ljepotom. Poznata je po suradnjama s beauty brendovima i sadržaju na društvenim mrežama. Njezin stil je prirodan i jednostavan
Charleen Murphy često naglašava da je priprema kože najvažniji korak prije šminke. Ističe da hidratacija, posebno uz lagane serume i kreme, daje najbolji “glow” efekt. Po njezinom pristupu, dobro pripremljena koža smanjuje potrebu za teškim puderom i čini makeup dugotrajnijim i prirodnijim.
| Foto: Instagram/charleenmurphy
Charleen Murphy često naglašava da je priprema kože najvažniji korak prije šminke. Ističe da hidratacija, posebno uz lagane serume i kreme, daje najbolji “glow” efekt. Po njezinom pristupu, dobro pripremljena koža smanjuje potrebu za teškim puderom i čini makeup dugotrajnijim i prirodnijim. |
Foto: Instagram/charleenmurphy
Charleen Murphy često naglašava da je priprema kože najvažniji korak prije šminke. Ističe da hidratacija, posebno uz lagane serume i kreme, daje najbolji “glow” efekt. Po njezinom pristupu, dobro pripremljena koža smanjuje potrebu za teškim puderom i čini makeup dugotrajnijim i prirodnijim.
| Foto: Instagram/charleenmurphy
Često savjetuje korištenje laganih podloga umjesto full-coverage pudera. Preferira tonirane kreme, lagane tekuće pudere ili kombinaciju korektora samo na mjestima gdje je potrebno. Cilj joj je da koža izgleda ujednačeno, ali i dalje prirodno i “živo”.
| Foto: Instagram/charleenmurphy
Obrve smatra jednim od ključnih elemenata cijelog lica i često govori da mogu potpuno promijeniti izgled. Preporučuje njihovo blago popunjavanje bez oštrih linija kako bi izgledale što prirodnije. Fokus je na mekom definiranju koje naglašava lice bez pretjerivanja.
| Foto: Instagram/charleenmurphy
Maskaru ističe kao najbrži način za osvježavanje izgleda jer odmah otvara oči. Često spominje uvijanje trepavica prije nanošenja maskare kako bi se postigao dodatni lift efekt. Naglašava da je bolje graditi slojeve nego nanositi previše proizvoda odjednom kako bi se izbjegle grudice.
| Foto: Instagram/charleenmurphy
Za usne najčešće bira nude i neutralne tonove koji naglašavaju prirodan izgled. Savjetuje lagano korištenje olovke za usne kako bi se dobio puni, ali i dalje nenametljiv efekt. Cijeli pristup joj je usmjeren na uredan, “polished” izgled koji ne izgleda pretjerano našminkano.
| Foto: Instagram/charleenmurphy
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