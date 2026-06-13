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Ova ljepotica mnogima je prva adresa za savjete o šminkanje

Charleen Murphy je irska influencerica iz Dublina koja se bavi modom i ljepotom. Poznata je po suradnjama s beauty brendovima i sadržaju na društvenim mrežama. Njezin stil je prirodan i jednostavan
Ova ljepotica mnogima je prva adresa za savjete o šminkanje
Charleen Murphy često naglašava da je priprema kože najvažniji korak prije šminke. Ističe da hidratacija, posebno uz lagane serume i kreme, daje najbolji “glow” efekt. Po njezinom pristupu, dobro pripremljena koža smanjuje potrebu za teškim puderom i čini makeup dugotrajnijim i prirodnijim. | Foto: Instagram/charleenmurphy
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Charleen Murphy često naglašava da je priprema kože najvažniji korak prije šminke. Ističe da hidratacija, posebno uz lagane serume i kreme, daje najbolji “glow” efekt. Po njezinom pristupu, dobro pripremljena koža smanjuje potrebu za teškim puderom i čini makeup dugotrajnijim i prirodnijim. | Foto: Instagram/charleenmurphy
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