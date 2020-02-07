Prvi ples slavnih: Uz ove note su uplesali u svoj bračni život
Pjesma koju odaberete za prvi ples nakon toga postaje 'vaša' pjesma. Najpopularnije strane pjesme za prvi ples su: 'all of me', 'everything', 'You and I', 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' ...
Prilikom organizacije vjenčanja treba se odlučiti koja će vam pjesma obilježiti prvi ples. To je jako velika stvar za mladence jer nakon što odluče koja će im pjesma svirati za prvi ples, upravo od tada ta pjesma, postaje njihova.
Ako tražite inspiraciju za budućnost ili ste samo znatiželjni, pogledajte koje pjesme su slavne zvijezde izabrale za svoj prvi ples.
1. Barack i Michelle Obama: 'You and I' od Stevie Wondera
'U mojoj glavi, mi možemo pobijediti svijet. U ljubavi, ti i ja, ti i ja, ti i ja... '
You can’t tell it from this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day in October, 1992 with a nasty head cold. Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night. Twenty five years later, we’re still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals. I can’t imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else.
2. George i Amal Clooney: 'Why Shouldn’t I' od Cole Portera
'Da je ljubav na ovoj zemlji zapravo sve o čemu vrijedi razmišljati...'
3. Serena Williams i Alexis Ohanian: 'Tale As Old As Time' od Celine Dion iz filma 'Beauty And The Beast'
'Priča stara kao vrijeme, istina koliko može biti istinita. Jedva čak i prijatelji. Tada se netko neočekivano pojavi...'
“You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport. I’m talking about as a mother, and as a wife. I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together.” Congratulations to @serenawilliams and @alexisohanian, who exchanged vows last night. Tap the link in our bio to see the exclusive first photos from their fairytale wedding in New Orleans. Photographed by @melbarlowandco and @allanzepedaphotography.
4. Ellen DeGeneres i Portia de Rossi: 'Ribbon In The Sky' od Stevie Wondera
'Oh, toliko dugo sam se molio, za ovu noć da će te zvijezda poslati meni. Da podijeliš sa mnom ovaj poseban dan...'
5. Justin Timberlake i Jessica Biel: 'A Song for You' verzija Donny Hathawaya
'Volim te na mjestu, tamo gdje nema prostora ni vremena. Volim te cijeli život. Ti si mi prijatelj i kad je moj život gotov. Sjeti se kad smo bili zajedno...'
6. Samira Wiley i Lauren Morelli: 'Uptown Funk', Mark Ronsona i Bruno Mars
7. Justin Bieber i Hailey Bieber: 'It’s Your Love' od Tima McGrawa, uživo je otpjevao Daniel Caesar
'I onda se sve ovo desi. Uhvatio sam te za ruku. I sada sam ono što želim biti. I sada kada smo zajedno, jači sam nego ikada. Sretan sam i slobodan...'
8. Meghan Markle i Prince Harry: 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' od Whitney Houston
'Oh, želim zaplesati s nekim. Želim osjetiti toplinu s nekim. Da želim zaplesati s nekim. S nekim ko me voli...'
9. Neil Patrick Harris i David Burtka: 'A Moment Like This' od Kelly Clarkson
'Neki ljudi čekaju cijeli život. Za ovakav trenutak. Neki ljudi zauvijek traže. Taj poseban poljubac. Ne mogu vjerovati da se to meni događa...'
Four years ago today. How time flies - especially when you have someone special to share it with. After 14 years, two children, and thousands of adventures together, I’ve never been happier. Happy anniversary, David. Thank you for saying ‘I do’. #grateful #love @dbelicious
10. Kate Upton i Justin Verlander: 'Everything', Michael Bublé
'I u ovom ludom životu. I kroz ta luda vremena. To si ti, to si ti...'
11. Sofia Vergara i Joe Manganiello: 'The Way You Look Tonight', Frank Sinatra
'Nekad. Kad budem strašno slab. Kad je svijet hladan. Osjetit ću sjaj razmišljajući o tebi...'
12. Kate Middleton i Prince William: 'Your Song', Elton John, uživo izvela Ellie Goulding
13. Whitney Port i Tim Rosenman: 'Right Down the Line' od Gerry Rafferty
'Jer si vjerovao u mene kroz moje najmračnije strane. Pokazao si mi svjetlo...'
The secret is out! Whitney Port (@whitneyeveport) and Tim Rosenman’s Wedding was one of the most beautiful and special weddings I have ever had the honor of capturing. It was such a pleasure working with these lovely people this past weekend in Palm Springs! For a sneak peak, check out the newest issue of @usweekly. I will be posting the full wedding album towards the end of the month. Stay tuned! Event Coordination: @bkevents | Dress: @ashistudio | Makeup: @phoebs24 | Hair: @kyleeheathhair | Florals: @sticksstonesfd
14. Kim Kardashian i Kanye West: 'All Of Me' John Legend
'Cijeli ja, volim tebe. Volim sve tvoje obline. Tvoje savršene nesavršenosti...'
15. Shawn Johnson i Andrew East: 'Heaven’s Knife', Josh Garrels
'Uzmi moju ruku. Ja neću pustiti. Dugo smo čekali...'
3 years ago today I thought I knew what true love was but I was wrong. It’s not until you’ve fought, yelled, chaffed (as Andrew would say), and then loved your way through the thick and then that you truly understand the depths love can travel to in your soul. @andrewdeast you challenge and push me every single day to be a better woman, a better wife, and (soon to be) a better mom and because of that I am the luckiest woman in the world. I love you so much it literally hurts. Happy anniversary babu! Cheers to at least a hundred more 😉 #marriage #anniversary
16. Nicole Richie i Joel Madden: 'What A Wonderful World’, Louis Armstrong
'Vidim zelena stabla, crvene ruže. Vidim kako cvjetaju. Za mene i tebe. I pomislim. Kakav prekrasan svijet...'
17. Reese Witherspoon i Jim Toth: 'Make You Feel My Love', Bob Dylan
'Kad ti kiša ide u lice, mogao bih ti ponuditi topli zagrljaj. Da osjetiš moju ljubav...'
