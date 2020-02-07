Na portal se također možeš prijaviti i
Prvi ples slavnih: Uz ove note su uplesali u svoj bračni život

Pjesma koju odaberete za prvi ples nakon toga postaje 'vaša' pjesma. Najpopularnije strane pjesme za prvi ples su: 'all of me', 'everything', 'You and I', 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' ...

Autor: Nikolina Živković

Prilikom organizacije vjenčanja treba se odlučiti koja će vam pjesma obilježiti prvi ples. To je jako velika stvar za mladence jer nakon što odluče koja će im pjesma svirati za prvi ples, upravo od tada ta pjesma, postaje njihova. 

POGLEDAJTE VIDEO:

Ako tražite inspiraciju za budućnost ili ste samo znatiželjni, pogledajte koje pjesme su slavne zvijezde izabrale za svoj prvi ples.

1. Barack i Michelle Obama: 'You and I' od Stevie Wondera

'U mojoj glavi, mi možemo pobijediti svijet. U ljubavi, ti i ja, ti i ja, ti i ja... '

2. George i Amal Clooney: 'Why Shouldn’t I' od Cole Portera

'Da je ljubav na ovoj zemlji zapravo sve o čemu vrijedi razmišljati...'


3. Serena Williams i Alexis Ohanian: 'Tale As Old As Time' od Celine Dion iz filma 'Beauty And The Beast'

'Priča stara kao vrijeme, istina koliko može biti istinita. Jedva čak i prijatelji. Tada se netko neočekivano pojavi...'

PRATI IH KROZ CIJELU VEZU Organizirali sebi vjenčanje na temu 'Povratka u budućnost'

4. Ellen DeGeneres i Portia de Rossi: 'Ribbon In The Sky' od Stevie Wondera

'Oh, toliko dugo sam se molio, za ovu noć da će te zvijezda poslati meni. Da podijeliš sa mnom ovaj poseban dan...'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

8/16/08

Objavu dijeli Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi)

5. Justin Timberlake i Jessica Biel: 'A Song for You' verzija Donny Hathawaya

'Volim te na mjestu, tamo gdje nema prostora ni vremena. Volim te cijeli život. Ti si mi prijatelj i kad je moj život gotov. Sjeti se kad smo bili zajedno...'


6. Samira Wiley i Lauren Morelli: 'Uptown Funk', Mark Ronsona i Bruno Mars

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love Wins. Today and everyday! ❤️💛💚💙💜

Objavu dijeli Abby and Lauren (@abbyandlauren)

ROMANTIKA NA PIJESKU Party-vjenčanje u pustinji: DJ Tiësto oženio 29 godina mlađu

7. Justin Bieber i Hailey Bieber: 'It’s Your Love' od Tima McGrawa, uživo je otpjevao Daniel Caesar

'I onda se sve ovo desi. Uhvatio sam te za ruku. I sada sam ono što želim biti. I sada kada smo zajedno, jači sam nego ikada. Sretan sam i slobodan...'

8. Meghan Markle i Prince Harry: 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' od Whitney Houston

'Oh, želim zaplesati s nekim. Želim osjetiti toplinu s nekim. Da želim zaplesati s nekim. S nekim ko me voli...'


9. Neil Patrick Harris i David Burtka: 'A Moment Like This' od Kelly Clarkson

'Neki ljudi čekaju cijeli život. Za ovakav trenutak. Neki ljudi zauvijek traže. Taj poseban poljubac. Ne mogu vjerovati da se to meni događa...'

10. Kate Upton i Justin Verlander: 'Everything', Michael Bublé

'I u ovom ludom životu. I kroz ta luda vremena. To si ti, to si ti...'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

❤️

Objavu dijeli Kate Upton (@kateupton)

11. Sofia Vergara i Joe Manganiello: 'The Way You Look Tonight', Frank Sinatra

'Nekad. Kad budem strašno slab. Kad je svijet hladan. Osjetit ću sjaj razmišljajući o tebi...'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Objavu dijeli Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

12. Kate Middleton i Prince William: 'Your Song', Elton John, uživo izvela Ellie Goulding


NIJE OTKRILA TOČAN RAZLOG Otkazala vjenčanje zbog samo tri riječi u njegovom mobitelu

13. Whitney Port i Tim Rosenman: 'Right Down the Line' od Gerry Rafferty

'Jer si vjerovao u mene kroz moje najmračnije strane. Pokazao si mi svjetlo...'

14. Kim Kardashian i Kanye West: 'All Of Me' John Legend 

'Cijeli ja, volim tebe. Volim sve tvoje obline. Tvoje savršene nesavršenosti...'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

💍

Objavu dijeli Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

15. Shawn Johnson i Andrew East: 'Heaven’s Knife', Josh Garrels

'Uzmi moju ruku. Ja neću pustiti. Dugo smo čekali...'

16. Nicole Richie i Joel Madden: 'What A Wonderful World’, Louis Armstrong

'Vidim zelena stabla, crvene ruže. Vidim kako cvjetaju. Za mene i tebe. I pomislim. Kakav prekrasan svijet...'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday Nicole❤️

Objavu dijeli Joel Madden (@joelmadden)

17. Reese Witherspoon i Jim Toth: 'Make You Feel My Love', Bob Dylan

'Kad ti kiša ide u lice, mogao bih ti ponuditi topli zagrljaj. Da osjetiš moju ljubav...'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy anniversary to my sweet husband! 💍 I love you, JT! #5years

Objavu dijeli Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

