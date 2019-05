U braku su 11 godina: 'Muž me nije ni pipnuo već osam godina'

It’s been that kinda day which started with the discovery of a broken bottle of red wine caused by my Brexit stash of kitchen roll in cupboard under the stairs falling over and knocking said bottle on tiled floor and now the entrance to my wee house stinks of Rioja (Reserva, if you don’t mind) and the grout is forever stained and I’m one bottle down and I still got everyone to school with their packed lunches on time and therefore I achieved something today #monday

A post shared by Ulrika Jonsson (@ulrikajonssonofficial) on Feb 4, 2019 at 10:40am PST