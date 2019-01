U srcu Dalmacije nastaje boho zvijezda interijera - makrame

Hi everyone, I am back! Sorry for being a little absent here lately but the truth is I have been very busy, getting orders sent out, working on my latest commission piece (I can’t wait to share with you) as well as getting everything ready for the photo shoot last Sunday. Everything went well and I am so grateful for the opportunity I got. I am so excited to share some pictures with all of you soon. Here is a little aneks peak 🤗. I have listed a set of these ceremony chair backs to my shop. If you are getting married sometimes soon you should go and check them out. They would make a lovely addition to your boho wedding and can go as wallhangings afterwards. A cherished memory not only for you but also for your bridesmaid 💖. You will find the link to my shop in my bio. Wishing everyone a great rest of the week 🌸🌸🌸.

