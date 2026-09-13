Zbog izgleda je uspoređuju s Kylie Jenner, a ona danas osvaja društvene mreže

Atraktivna influencerica Kelsey Calemine pažnju privlači izgledom, stilom i sadržajem na društvenim mrežama. Iza njezina javnog imidža krije se zanimljiva karijera
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Kelsey Calemine poznata je po vrlo atraktivnom izgledu, ženstvenim oblinama i upečatljivom stilu, zbog čega su je često uspoređivali s Kylie Jenner i Lucy Hale. Na društvenim mrežama redovito objavljuje fotografije na kojima ističe svoj seksepil i modni stil.
| Foto: Instagram/fatherkels
Kelsey Calemine poznata je po vrlo atraktivnom izgledu, ženstvenim oblinama i upečatljivom stilu, zbog čega su je često uspoređivali s Kylie Jenner i Lucy Hale. Na društvenim mrežama redovito objavljuje fotografije na kojima ističe svoj seksepil i modni stil. |
Foto: Instagram/fatherkels
Kelsey Calemine poznata je po vrlo atraktivnom izgledu, ženstvenim oblinama i upečatljivom stilu, zbog čega su je često uspoređivali s Kylie Jenner i Lucy Hale. Na društvenim mrežama redovito objavljuje fotografije na kojima ističe svoj seksepil i modni stil.
| Foto: Instagram/fatherkels
Na Instagramu je prati oko 2,7 milijuna ljudi. Pod nadimkom fatherkels izgradila je prepoznatljiv profil kroz modu, ljepotu, lifestyle i atraktivne fotografije.
| Foto: Instagram/fatherkels
Bavi se influencerstvom i modelingom, a surađivala je i s poznatim modnim brendovima poput Oh Pollyja i Frankies Bikinisa. Upravo su joj izgled, fotogeničnost i velika baza pratitelja pomogli da društvene mreže pretvori u ozbiljnu karijeru.
| Foto: Instagram/fatherkels
Osim glamuroznih fotografija, sa svojim pratiteljima dijeli i svakodnevne trenutke, lifestyle vlogove te sadržaj povezan s kuhanjem. Time je izgradila imidž atraktivne influencerice koja publici pokazuje i privatniju, opušteniju stranu života.
| Foto: Instagram/fatherkels
Okušala se i u vlastitom biznisu pa je 2020. godine pokrenula posao s dostavom sendviča i kutija s mesnim delicijama u Los Angelesu. Iako projekt danas više nije aktivan, pokazala je da se ne oslanja isključivo na influencersku karijeru.
| Foto: Instagram/fatherkels
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