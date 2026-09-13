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Zbog izgleda je uspoređuju s Kylie Jenner, a ona danas osvaja društvene mreže

Atraktivna influencerica Kelsey Calemine pažnju privlači izgledom, stilom i sadržajem na društvenim mrežama. Iza njezina javnog imidža krije se zanimljiva karijera
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Zbog izgleda je uspoređuju s Kylie Jenner, a ona danas osvaja društvene mreže
Kelsey Calemine poznata je po vrlo atraktivnom izgledu, ženstvenim oblinama i upečatljivom stilu, zbog čega su je često uspoređivali s Kylie Jenner i Lucy Hale. Na društvenim mrežama redovito objavljuje fotografije na kojima ističe svoj seksepil i modni stil. | Foto: Instagram/fatherkels
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Kelsey Calemine poznata je po vrlo atraktivnom izgledu, ženstvenim oblinama i upečatljivom stilu, zbog čega su je često uspoređivali s Kylie Jenner i Lucy Hale. Na društvenim mrežama redovito objavljuje fotografije na kojima ističe svoj seksepil i modni stil. | Foto: Instagram/fatherkels
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