Avantura krvavo završila: Par htio dokazati da ljudi nisu zli...

Bedroom views. 🛏️🌅 Before leaving on this trip, some wonderful friends/former colleagues were kind and thoughtful enough to send us off with an Airbnb gift card in case we found ourselves needing some shelter from the great outdoors (indoor lodging is typically a luxury for us). 🎁 We dipped into these funds very sparingly in Africa and western Europe, but here in Croatia we've finally put them to good use, enjoying a few extended bouts of simple domesticity. 🏠👩‍🍳 After nine months (mostly) on the move, and spring still slow to arrive (but definitely getting here!), and some special visitors meeting us in Montenegro in late April, it's been just awesome to take almost a month off the bikes (about two weeks back in Split, and another two here in Makarska) to cook, rest, relax, and watch the sun sink into the sea day after day. 💙 Friends: thanks a million for making our stay in Croatia a real treat.

A post shared by Jay Austin (@simplycycling) on Apr 7, 2018 at 4:49am PDT