'Dečko me pokušao ubiti, gušio me, gurnuo me niz stepenice...'

So today I received a visit from a beautiful soul who went through an awful experience. A coward tried to take her life and in the process cut and pulled her hair out! . As I cut her hair, we talked and I couldn't help but notice how nice she was, and how much she did NOT deserve what happened to her. No woman ever deserves this! My mother was a victim of abuse, and I remember it vividly! SPEAK UP AND TELL SOMEONE! . (She gave me permission to share her images, and wants to let everyone know, "she is happy to be alive." . Guys PLEASE if you or someone you know is suffering from domestic ABUSE do not hesitate to contact someone for help. . Go to: http://www.ctcadv.org/ for additional info for HELP. . Story can be found here: http://www.rep-am.com/posts/2017/12/18/torrington-man-charged-with-brutal-assault-on-girlfriend/ . . Fresh Factory Barbershop 🏁891 Farmington Ave. Bristol, CT 06010 (860)261-5556 . 🏁462 West Main St. Waterbury, CT 06702 (203)805-4459 . . #andyauthentic #freshfactory #freshfactorybarbershop #freshfactorybarbershopct #waterburybarbers #bristolbarbers #ctbarbers #waterbury #bristol #waterburyct #bristolct #babylisspro #maestrosclassic #toniandguy #barberartist #barbershopconnect #sharpfade #domesticviolence #domesticviolenceawareness #violet #abuse #dva

