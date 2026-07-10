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DANAS JE NEŠTO DRUGAČIJE...

FOTO Ovak' se nekad' delalo u Zagrebu: Trg Republike u rasulu uoči priprema za Univerzijadu

I dok se danas u Zagrebu gradilišta gase zbog krivo postavljenih tabli i čega sve ne, prije 40 godina bilo je nešto drugačije. Zagreb se 1986. pripremao za Univerzijadu 1987., a shodno tome, cijeli Trg bana Jelačića, tada Trg Republike je bio pod rekonstrukcijom.
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Zagreb: Prije 40 godina započelo je uređivanje Trga Republike, današnjeg Trga bana Jelačića, za Univerzijadu
Foto Josip Bistrovic/HISTORY JB
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Foto: Josip Bistrovic/HISTORY JB
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