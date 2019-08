'Ljudi su bezglavo bježali. Vidio sam mrtve i dim, sve je gorjelo'

Tadeusz Sierandt, 88 is seen during an interview with AFP in Wielun, Poland on August 20, 2019. Tadeusz is one of the few remaining survivors of the September 1, 1939 bombing of Wielun which together with the attack in Gdańsk marked the start of World War 2. The inhabitants of Wielun were the first civilian casualties of the war. © Jaap Arriens . . Video still taken from Canon XF205 . . #Photojournalism #Poland #WW2 #WWII #war #Wielun #portrait #journalism #interview #man #old #elderly #age #history #vj

A post shared by Jaap Arriens (@japyk) on Aug 21, 2019 at 6:16am PDT