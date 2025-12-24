MEGAGALERIJA Badnjak po Hrvatskoj. Puno smijeha, hrane, pjesme... Pazilo se i na modu!

Badnjak je u Hrvatskoj protekao uz puno naoblake i oborina, ali i uz puno pjesme, smijeha, veselja... U megagaleriji pogledajte kako je Badnjak prošao u Zagrebu, Splitu, Rijeci, Osijeku, Zadru... Što se gdje jelo, tko je sve stigao na špicu, gdje su najbolje odjevene dame, a gdje muškarci... Sve u velikoj galeriji...
U Zadru je bilo oblačno, ali dosta toplije nego u unutrašnjosti. Grad je tijekom dana bio ispunjen, družilo se, pjevalo, smijalo... Sve kako i treba.
U Zadru je bilo oblačno, ali dosta toplije nego u unutrašnjosti. Grad je tijekom dana bio ispunjen, družilo se, pjevalo, smijalo... Sve kako i treba.
U Zadru je bilo oblačno, ali dosta toplije nego u unutrašnjosti. Grad je tijekom dana bio ispunjen, družilo se, pjevalo, smijalo... Sve kako i treba.
Pazilo se i na odjevne kombinacije, sve mora biti tip-top...
Mladi, stariji, stari... U Zadru su u srijedu uživali u druženju za Badnjak...
A evo kako je bilo na zagrebačkoj špici...
Unatoč hladnoći i kiši, centar Zagreba počeo se puniti u popodnevnim satima...
U Splitu se dijelio bakalar, malo se i zapjevalo, u podne je ispod ure održana tradicionalna klapska pisma...
A Badnjak je u Dubrovniku, naravno, protekao uz tradicionalnu kolendu...
