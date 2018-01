Obilne kiše uzrokovale poplave u Njemačkoj, evakuirali ljude

Foto: Patrick Seeger/DPA/PIXSELL

Employees of the Technical Aid Association (THW) pump flood water out of the streets of St. Blasia, Germany, 5 January 2018. The extreme weather conditions caused torrents of water to gush down nearby slopes. According to the local fire department, the people in the area were evacuated from their homes. Photo: Patrick Seeger/dpa /DPA/PIXSELL