Prkos u Iranu: Mlade Iranke cigaretama pale slike vrhovnog vođe. Riskiraju smrtnu kaznu

U Iranu su 14. noć zaredom ogromni prosvjedi protiv režima. Zapaljene su džamije, vladine zgrade i državna TV. Najmanje je 50 mrtvih. Režim je blokirao internet i prijeti prosvjednicima silom, a Trump kaže da se paze jer će SAD u tom slučaju napasti. Društvenim mrežama šire se snimke i fotografije mladih Iranki koje cigaretama pale fotografije vrhovnog vođe, ajatolaha Alija Khameneija.
Demonstrations continued overnight in Tehran's Kaj Square as unrest across Iran entered its third week. The protests, which have spread through multiple cities, reflect continuing public frustration over economic hardship and political tensions. Authorities have maintained an increased presence in key areas of the capital as the situation remains tense.
Protests Continue in Tehran Amid Weeks of Unrest Across Iran - 09 Jan 2026,Image: 1064747852, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no
Tehran, Iran, 09/01/2026 – Protesters move along Valiasr Street as fires burn in the background during clashes with regime security forces. In response to a violent crackdown, defiant youth confronted repressive units and set fire to centers of repression associated with government authority. This image was obtained from the Iranian opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), during the uprising on January 9, 2026. MEK/ The Media Express/SIPA//TME_1.0328/Credit:MEK/The Media Express/SIPA/2601101142,Image: 1064748285, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no
Gorgan, Iran, 09/01/2026 – Smoke rises over Gorgan Governor office. According to opposition sources, defiant youth later set fire to government buildings considered centers of repression. This image was obtained from the Iranian opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), on January 9, 2026.//TME_1.0325/Credit:MEK/The Media Express/SIPA/2601101142,Image: 1064748256, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no
Tehran, Iran, 09/01/2026 – Protesters gather along Valiasr Street in Tehran as Iran’s nationwide uprising continued into the night. Demonstrators chanted slogans reported by the Iranian Resistance, including “Death to the dictator,” while occupying the street in defiance of the regime. According to opposition sources, the protests erupted in response to a brutal crackdown, with defiant youth confronting repressive forces later in the night. This image was obtained from the Iranian opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The scene took place on January 9, 2026. MEK/ The Media Express/SIPA//TME_1.0326/Credit:MEK/The Media Express/SIPA/2601101142,Image: 1064748263, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no
Tehran, Iran, 09/01/2026 – Protesters move along Valiasr Street as fires burn in the background during clashes with regime security forces. In response to a violent crackdown, defiant youth confronted repressive units and set fire to centers of repression associated with government authority. This image was obtained from the Iranian opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), during the uprising on January 9, 2026. MEK/ The Media Express/SIPA//TME_1.0329/Credit:MEK/The Media Express/SIPA/2601101142,Image: 1064748288, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no
Tehran, Iran, 09/01/2026 – Protesters move along Valiasr Street as fires burn in the background during clashes with regime security forces. In response to a violent crackdown, defiant youth confronted repressive units and set fire to centers of repression associated with government authority. This image was obtained from the Iranian opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), during the uprising on January 9, 2026. MEK/ The Media Express/SIPA//TME_1.0327/Credit:MEK/The Media Express/SIPA/2601101142,Image: 1064748276, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no
U Iranu se šire ogromni prosvjedi protiv vlade
Stižu snimke iz Teherana i drugih gradova
Nemiri su krenuli nakon kolapsa nacionalne valute i proširili su se na više od 100 gradova
Reza Pahlavi, prognani princ koji živi u Washingtonu, pozvao je Irance da izađu na ulice
Prosvjednici su palili zgrade vlade, najmanje je 48 mrtvih
U zemlji je ugašen internet, ne rade ni mobiteli.
Trump je zaprijetio da će napasti Iran ako počnu ubijati prosvjednike
Iran za prosvjede krivi Ameriku i - Izraelce...
