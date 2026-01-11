Prkos u Iranu: Mlade Iranke cigaretama pale slike vrhovnog vođe. Riskiraju smrtnu kaznu

Tehran, Iran, 09/01/2026 – Protesters gather along Valiasr Street in Tehran as Iran’s nationwide uprising continued into the night. Demonstrators chanted slogans reported by the Iranian Resistance, including “Death to the dictator,” while occupying the street in defiance of the regime. According to opposition sources, the protests erupted in response to a brutal crackdown, with defiant youth confronting repressive forces later in the night. This image was obtained from the Iranian opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The scene took place on January 9, 2026. MEK/ The Media Express/SIPA//TME_1.0326/Credit:MEK/The Media Express/SIPA/2601101142,Image: 1064748263, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no | Foto: Profimedia