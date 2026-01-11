Obavijesti

Prkos u Iranu: Mlade Iranke cigaretama pale slike vrhovnog vođe. Riskiraju smrtnu kaznu

U Iranu su 14. noć zaredom ogromni prosvjedi protiv režima. Zapaljene su džamije, vladine zgrade i državna TV. Najmanje je 50 mrtvih. Režim je blokirao internet i prijeti prosvjednicima silom, a Trump kaže da se paze jer će SAD u tom slučaju napasti. Društvenim mrežama šire se snimke i fotografije mladih Iranki koje cigaretama pale fotografije vrhovnog vođe, ajatolaha Alija Khameneija.
