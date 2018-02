Psiho: Ovo je lice mladića (19) koji je ubio 17 djece i odraslih

Foto: HANDOUT

Students are evacuated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, U.S. February 14, 2018 in a still image from video. WSVN.com via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGES HAS BEEN PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES, NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO ACCESS SOUTHEAST FLORIDA MEDIA.