Adele spasila život prijateljici: 'Majke, pričajte o problemima'
Posljednjih šest mjeseci mogu opisati samo kao pakao, rekla je Laura. Nakon što joj je Adele rekla svoje mišljenje o njezinom psihičkom slučaju, provela je dva tjedna u bolnici
Autorica Laura Dockrill (32) napisala je ispovijest u kojoj govori da joj je engleska pjevačica Adele (30) spasila život time što je prepoznala njezinu psihičku bolest. Laura se, iako je rodila sina u veljači, nalazila u jako lošem psihičkom stanju. Dijagnosticiralo joj se da pati od zastrašujućih obmana i paranoje. Zatim joj je Adele rekla da možda ima postporođajnu psihozu, stanje koje pogađa jednu od tisuće majki, te da bi trebala potražiti pomoć.
I used to hate this photograph of me and had it hidden away with all the other baby stuff I didn’t want to look at but now I love it because it shows I survived. This week my baby turns 6 months old and I feel like it’s an achievement in more ways than one. I don’t usually do oversharing on social media (I’ve covered over my boobies here rather professionally as you can see for my dignity- not that I have much of that dignity stuff left anyway after the last 6 months and YES my nail varnish is chipped but if you had to change 15 nappies a day and have your arms elbow deep in washing up liquid your nails would be pretty chipped too and who gets a chance to paint their nails with a baby splodging around the place anyway?) but the more I’ve spoken about this experience AKA the WORST TIME OF MY ACTUAL LIFE the more I’ve realised the urgency of writing about it. More women and their partners have opened up with their own experiences that have just felt too ashamed or embarrassed to talk about it. It’s not easy to admit that the worst time of your life was when your baby was born. Social media gives a very shiny exterior of life to be frank and it’s not the full picture, so I wanted to unlock some doors and be honest- I’ve been somewhere I can’t unsee and- in case there is anybody out there struggling - to open up a dialogue and say it’s ok. You are not broken... Alrighty... I’m gonna be brave...so here we go... I have teamed up with @clemmie_telford to share my story (link in bio) There are a few thank yous I have to do to those starting with my true love @hugowhitenoise, my one and only spirit sister @adele, my baby love E.T @daisymaydock, my amazing parents and their partners, my partners family, my brother @hdurkle @sioby11 @pennygabriel @victoriabuzzington @el_matthews_ @annekaharry @thesabrinagrant @ssoufian @robertemmsactor @wesleygoode and my publishers @jennyjacoby @tinamories Love you all so much. You saved my life.
- Pričale smo preko FaceTime aplikacije i tada je prvi put primjetila da bi to možda mogla imati - rekla je Laura.
Adele je s pratiteljima na društvenim mrežama podijelila Laurinu emotivnu objavu gdje je pričala o tome kako je molila svoju majku i sestru da ju puste da umre. Također je i optužila svog supruga, glazbenika Huga Whitea, da joj je htio oteti dijete. Često je zaboravljala svoj identitet, pa ju je on morao fotografijama prisjećati.
- Posljednjih šest mjeseci mogu opisati samo kao pakao - rekla je Laura. Nakon što joj je Adele rekla svoje mišljenje o njezinom psihičkom slučaju, provela je dva tjedna u bolnici. Nakon liječenja i njegovanja, Laura je sada sretna i snažna.
This is my best friend. We have been friends for more of our lives than we haven’t. She had my beautiful godson 6 months ago and it was the biggest challenge of her life in more ways than one. She has written the most intimate, witty, heartbreaking and articulate piece about her experience of becoming a new mum and being diagnosed with postpartum psychosis. Mamas talk about how you’re feeling because in some cases it could save yours or someone else’s life x Link in my bio to Laura’s story.
Adele je, također, nakon rođenja svog sina Angela (5) bila u postporođajnoj depresiji.
- Majke, pričajte o svojim problemima jer tako možete spasiti svoj ili tuđi život - napisala je Adele uz zajedničku fotografiju s Laurom koju je upoznala još u školskim danima, te su od tada najbolje prijateljice.
Za komentiranje je potrebno prijaviti se. Nemaš korisnički račun? Registracija je brza i jednostavna, registriraj se i uključi se u raspravu.