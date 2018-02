Beyoncein tata: 'Moja kćer ne bi uspjela da je tamnije puti'

It's always a pleasure meeting people who have been inspired by my journey. Thank you!⠀ ... #business #entrepreneur #businessman #businesswoman #startup #entrepreneurship #entrepreneur #ambition #mindset #entrepreneurlife #entrepreneurlifestyle #businessowner #ceo #success #mathewknowles #destinyschild #beyonce #solange

A post shared by Mathew Knowles (@mrmathewknowles) on Nov 25, 2017 at 11:06am PST