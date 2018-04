Bivša Playboyjeva zečica u 83. pozira: Želim 'rasturati' kao ti

So as of yesterday....this is 83. To celebrate my birthday, I've whipped off my trademark sunglasses to show what I look like unretouched in direct sunlight. In a world of photoshopped perfection, I think it's time we start embracing our flaws. Our imperfections are what make us interesting, they're not something we need to disguise with an app. Photo by @jax854 #badass #oldbroad #oldlady #chic #ageless #beauty #over50 #over50style #advancedstyle #seniorstylebible #83andglam

