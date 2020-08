\u00a0

Getting back on my horse \u2764\ufe0f It is what I miss the most about my current abilities or disabilities. But today, we managed to get it together to have a few minutes and I could not stop smiling. I can\u2019t feel my left leg, or where my hips are. I break down and freeze when exhausted. We took it slow. I didn\u2019t criticize my equitation too much. I am a mess with MS. I was told I would be jumping in a year when I was first diagnosed. I believed and have had shame I haven\u2019t pulled through for the rest of us. I will always have MS, I now see. Always. But I am going to learn how to use this body, brain and emotions. I am so grateful to have a dear horse and trainer and these gorgeous @celerisuk custom boots. I wish we were showing. One day. Maybe. But I am overjoyed. My trainer @kjrides with @cellardoorequestrian has turned nibbles into a champion babysitter for me. So back in the saddle it is. Keep finding ways to do things. I have hope. Thank you all. Especially Celeris and Cellar Door Farm to keep encouraging me to try again, in style. \u2764\ufe0f





