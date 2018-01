'Dajte beskućnicima dom kao vjenčani dar Meghan i Harryju'

From a chapter in #Recovery. Gruffy uses the SHOC facility we are campaigning for Slough council to give a building to - to help the homeless being moved due to the royal wedding. Sign and share the petition - the link is in the bio. Please like and comment on this post to help spread it around the Instagram community world! X

