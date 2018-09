Demi Lovato prodaje kuću za 70 milijuna kuna: Krenula dalje

Our girl, #demilovato has reportedly put her multi million dollar house up for sale!!! May I say yesssss!!! Taking this as a sign she is truly committed to getting rid of all the bad people she let into her life, #newhouse #freshstart #TMYLM #sober #goodluckonyourblog #sorrynotsorry#lovatics #confident#simplycomlicated #coolforthesummer#sexydirtylove #foru #games

A post shared by demi solo news and updates (@xoxoddnews) on Sep 4, 2018 at 11:37am PDT