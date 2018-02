Foxx prošetao s Katie, a zatim 'podivljao' na pitanje o njoj...

Jamie Foxx is not ready to talk about his personal life, and definitely not to the nosy media. According to E! News, the actor stormed off during a live broadcast on ESPN’s SportsCenter Friday afternoon, Michael Smith said to the actor. “Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine’s Day? Like some real Love and Basketball?” This got Jamie upset, because he took off his headphones and mic and walked off. Link in bio for more. #olisa.tv #otv #jamiefoxx #katieholmes

A post shared by olisa.tv (@theolisatv) on Feb 16, 2018 at 9:49pm PST