Glumac iz 'Cosby showa' radi u trgovini, kolege su ga podržale

AND WE KNOW ALL THINGS WORK TOGETHER FOR THE GOOD OF THOSE WHO LOVE THE LORD & ARE CALLED ACCORDING TO HIS PURPOSE. #geoffreyowens I salute you King & all of us who have the AUDACITY to pursue careers in the arts where we have no 401k, insurance, weekly salary etc. We do it because we were created to and we do it knowing the risk. Our love for it outweighs the uncertainty. I was just watching him in a couple episodes of HBO'S show Divorce. He was amazing. He made me laugh. His character made me smile and forget about the fact that I'm not on set right now. I'm going to offer him a role on ONE OF MY SHOWS! It's the majic we bring to the screen and stage. He's been doing this for years. We all audition and pray we book. In the meantime actors STILL HAVE TO MAKE A LIVING & FEED THEIR FAMILIES. How dare anyone shame another human being for working. Shame on anyone who has spoken ill against this soul. I want to encourage every actor, writer, casting director, producer, DP, etc to KEEP GOING! God has us. Stay true to what you know you have been called to do. Don't let anyone shame you for doing other things to bring in income until your passion sustains you fabulously. I'll be teaching my class at Spelman with great pride. Love/Relationship Coaching & Speaking with joy all while staying ready for my next bookings. Let's get together and create so we can continue to work and make money doing what we love entertaining the masess. #actor #creative #support #arts #cosbyshow #thecosbyshow #foxnews

A post shared by Dr. Ja'el (The Solution) (@jaelthegreat) on Sep 2, 2018 at 9:11pm PDT