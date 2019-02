Glumica zaplakala na crvenom tepihu: 'Trebalo je hrabrosti...'

When my life flashes before my eyes, I want this portrait by @markseliger to be front and center. @vanityfair @frankieboyd @mrchrismcmillan @elizabethstewart1 @ralphandrusso @thetexastroya @tombachik @lyon_hearted @kristasmith @radhikajones Thank you. 🖤 #markseliger #glory

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on Feb 24, 2019 at 10:23pm PST