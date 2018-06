I stranci su uz nas: Član One Directiona navija za Vatrene

I just found out that my album ‘Flicker’ has just got to 1 billion streams . This is an album that I spent 18 months making . It’s an album that I put all of myself into . It was an emotional experience , it was a lot of long long hours grafting In the studio and trying to get as much out of myself as possible . The way that this album has been received has been incredible . Thank you so much to you all for taking it under your wing and making it your own . Thank you @spotify

