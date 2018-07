Jaggerov život: Od siromašnog studenta do 'kralja rock'n'rolla'

Returning to reality can be more of a drag certain times than others. Today’s malaise led me to listening to “Paint It, Black” on a loop for several hours, which then led me to thinking about how the day I really fully believed in the demise of the Western world was the day that Jerry Hall, longtime wife of Mick Jagger, super cool lady, married Rupert Murdoch, worst guy of all. People chart things as they choose, but for me March 6, 2016, is a day that belongs in history books. #jerryhall #mickjagger #artcouple

A post shared by KatWhite (@katienorawhite) on Jul 24, 2018 at 6:40pm PDT