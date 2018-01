Kim Cattrall: Sofia Vergara me može zamijeniti u Seks i gradu

Rumour has if the feud between SJP and Kim started at the Golden Globes 2001. Kim was upset Sarah hadn't told her the fake tan on her face made her look like she'd had a chemical peel gone wrong/ a 5 o'clock shadow/was potentially a drag imposter. And the rest is fake history. #goldenglobes . . . . #samanthajonespr #bemoresamantha #fashion #satc #sexandthecity #losangeles #newyork #nyc #hollywood #gay #instagay #kimcattrall #sarahjessicaparker #sjp #dragqueen #cynthianixon #kristindavis #carriebradshaw #mirandahobbes #samanthajones #charlotteyork

A post shared by Samantha Jones (@samanthajonespr) on Jan 7, 2018 at 12:38am PST