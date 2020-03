Mia Negovetić: Europa neće na prvu razumjeti Kedžinu pjesmu

Dear all, what to say after yesterday's crazy day. Huge thanks to everyone who recognized the song "When it comes to you" and thank's to your votes, raised it very high on yesterday's Dora. Thank you for all beautiful messages. I felt love and positive energy through them. We all believed until the very end that we can go on Eurosong with a song written in English language and represent Croatia in the best possible way, which was some kind of final goal and I would be proud to accept this honor with great pride. This time, the dream did not come true (thanks to @damirkedzo ❤️😋). Congratulations to Damir, I know how much this means to him, and I want him to win the Eurosong because he fully deserves it with his performance and the emotion he gives on the stage. I hope that Europe will recognize this even though they may not understand the song in the first „hearing“. But emotion will, that's for sure. Congratulations to all the other Dora's performers as well, I think Dora was really "full" of great songs and performances. Many thanks to the Swedish authors @wrethov and @linneadeb, the authors with huge Eurovision results as well as the "Swede" from Zagreb, @dennizjamm for giving me that honor and invited me to Sweden to make a song for Dora together and who believed in me. I hope I satisfied all expectations, at the end I did my best. Thanks @eurosong_hrt and all the production people who made the world class spectacle again, I enjoyed all the rehearsals and performances. A big thanks and love to my parents and sister Lana who have always been a huge support and real "advisor" to me throughout my performances (and not just performances) 💖. And finally, a „party“ on Dora's stage with my dear friends, associates, mentors, eveything 👏 @matko.basara @natasa.tonka @anumija_anamija was brilliant. Hope we'll redo that, somewhere 😘 @matko.basara @natasa.tonka @anumija_anamija

