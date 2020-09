\u00a0

I promise you: the more you are you, the easier it gets, and the more rewarded you are. People might not understand you at first. They might judge you, make assumptions, and even lob unfair accusations and hurtful words to you. BUT THEY ARE ONLY REACTING TO THEIR OWN FEARS AND LIMITATIONS. It literally has nothing to do with you. So keep your head up. Stay in your lane. Keep shining bright. And it WILL get easier, the world will take notice, and people will LOVE you for it. I'm writing up a post now about how the very things I used to be judged for are the very things I get paid to do now, and it's the best feeling in the world. Not to mention the joke's on the haters now.\ud83d\ude0f So don't give up. Don't back down. Your authentic, wildly free and badass self is the very thing this world needs - and is inspiring wayyyy more people than all the naysayers combined. Love you. Proud of you. Let us see more of you. XoXo. P.S. Want support in your unleashing? Then join me in my mastermind or work with me 1:1! Links in my bio!\ud83d\ude1a \ud83d\udcf8: @zev.photography





A post shared by Nikole Mitchell (@mitchellnikole) on Aug 26, 2020 at 3:28pm PDT