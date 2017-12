Naša vizažistica pretvorila se u Beyonce: Optužili je za rasizam

Hey guys! Hope you had a Merry Xmas! 🎄💕 I wasnt very active on my social media during Xmas because I was spending time with my family and to me family always comes first! 🙏🏻💕 But I wanted to take a moment to tell you all how much I appreciate you! Your support is the best gift I could have wished for 😘 Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being always there for me, for giving me love, for being my motivation and the reason I feel so blessed 😘💕 Love you all so much! Yours truly - M 😊

A post shared by Marina Mamic (@marinamamic) on Dec 27, 2017 at 5:44am PST