Kraljevska obitelj troši 42 mil. kuna na robu: Sve nose jednom

For their first joint royal engagement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Nottingham ❤ I love their coordinated outfits! * * December 2017 * * #dukeandduchessofsussex #princeharry #meghanmarkle #meghanandharry #harryandmeghan #royalwedding #royalengagement #kensingtonroyal #kensingtonpalace #nottinghamvisit #royalwedding2018 #royalcouple #britishroyals #britishroyalfamily #dukeofsussex #duchessofsussex

A post shared by Meghan & Harry ❤ (@hrh_duchessofsussex_) on Jul 2, 2018 at 11:19pm PDT