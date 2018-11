Nema više Shakire, ali one su i dalje tu: Seksi podrška Furiji

It was an honour to have Chelsea player Cesar Azpilicueta and his beautiful wife Adriana Azpilicueta to celebrate the Bollywood party with us last night! #bollywoodnight #bollywood #mangotree #london #party #chelsea #football #club #cesarazpilicueta #adrianaazpilicueta #indian #thai #fusion #restaurant #celebrity

A post shared by Mango Tree (@mangotreerestaurant) on Jan 9, 2017 at 6:01am PST