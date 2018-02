Novinarka se zabunila: Slijepog Bocellija pitala je li razgledavao

. Voices of Haiti Miami - December 22th . Once the official commitments are over, it is time to discover Miami and devote ourselves to friendship. Friendship and esteem are precious gifts that make the choristers bond with each other, that link Andrea Bocelli Foundation and Saint Luc teams. Today is the day to devote to the team and to the very special friends that God has sent on our way, those that, every time, teach us the value of sharing and give us precious moments inviting us not to be afraid of dreaming. Sharing the umpteenth experience outside Haiti’s borders strengthens ties and allows us to work smiling and enthusiastically, living every second we spend together at its best, giving birth to a marvelous harmony that makes us sing like one voice alone. . Keep on supporting ABF: donate/andreabocellifoundation.org . @andreabocellifoundation @veronicabertiofficial #andreabocellifoundation #voicesofhaiti

