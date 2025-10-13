Obavijesti

PROGLAŠEN I DAN ŽALOSTI

Ovako izgledaju ulice Sarajeva: Građani tuguju za Halidom, povorka se kreće prema groblju

U 11 sati krenula je komemoracija za Halida Bešlića, nakon čega je uslijedila molitva u Gazi Husrev-begovoj džamiji. Poslije toga je povorka krenula prema groblju kroz Sarajevo, a ganuti građani opraštali su se od omiljenog pjevača...
Sarajevo: Povorka prema gradskom groblju Barama
