Pas Eltona Johna je izgrizao djevojčicu: Nije se ni ispričao

Happy Father's Day!! I have never felt so blessed in all my life. #ShareTheLove #Blessed And you can help fight male cancer by texting MARSDEN to 70800. A £5 donation will be charged to your phone bill. Thank-you!!! #FatherandSonDay @fatherandsonday

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Jun 21, 2015 at 3:01am PDT