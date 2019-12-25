Preminula glazbenica koja je osmislila glazbu za 'Prijatelje'
U 72. godini života iznenada je od posljedica srčanog udara preminula Allee Willis, javnosti najpoznatija kao tvorac legendarne skladbe 'I'll be there for you' iz serije 'Prijatelj
Vijest o smrti Allee Willis objavila je na Instagramu njena dugogodišnja partnerica Prudence Fenton.
Willis je preminula je od posljedica srčanog udara u svom domu u Los Angelesu u 72. godini. Allee Willis je za skladbu 'I'll be there for you', koju svi poznajemo iz humorističnog serijala 'Prijatelji', bila nominirana za nagradu Emmy, a Grammyja je zaslužila za svoju glazbu u filmovima 'Policajac s Beverly Hillsa' i 'Boja purpura'.
Sudjelovala je i u nastanku hit pjesama 'September' i 'Boogie Wonderland' grupe Earth, Wind & Fire. U Kuću slavnih tekstopisaca ušla je 2018. godine.
Do u remember...the 24th day of December....when the Queen of our jam called “September” was suddenly called away.....so no one told us life was gonna be this way (clap furiously 4 times) we burned doing the Neutron Dance in Boogie Wonderland.....she was an All American Girl from The D ....where another notable Motown resident in 98 made his mark Gettin This Money sampling her “Just Come Running To Me”...I guess it’s written In The Stone that we must Stir It Up now & scream “I’m Alive”!?? What have we...what have we....What Have We Done To Deserve This? She was truly the Best! Around! And no spirit will ever keep your songs down...your words Lead Us On all night long....& thats All That Matters To Me....you were a strange beautiful soul Allee Willis we are all the better for your words. Rest in melody #AlleeWillis #September #BoogieWonderland #InTheStone #CantLetGo #NeutronDance #StirItUp #JustComeRunningToMe #YoureTheBest (Karate Kid) #WhatHaveIDoneToDeserveThis #AllAmericanGirls #IllBeThereForYou
