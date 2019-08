Ratajkowski šokirala fanove: Pozirala s dlakavim pazusima

“Give women the opportunity to be whatever they want and as multifaceted as they can be.” I wrote an essay for @harpersbazaarus about the importance of women’s right to choose (how she dresses, what she posts, if she decides to shave or not) no matter what influences have shaped the way she presents herself. Do your thing ladies, whatever it might be. Link in bio.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 8, 2019 at 8:32am PDT