Reperica je opjevala Rihannu i Chrissy: 'Želim trojac s njima'

I get Upset OFF ,I turn Offset ON I told him the other day man we should sell that porn;)-MOTORSPORT...Hey babe I like the fact my ring got pink Diamonds around the Rock oooooo and of course it wouldn’t be you if it wasn’t shape like a raindrop,Thanks @pristine_jewelers for helping customize my ring .

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 28, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT