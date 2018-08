Sam Smith izjavom je šokirao fanove: 'Ne volim Jacksona...'

Cried my eyes out as soon as I walked off stage tonight. This tour has been one of the most challenging but fulfilling times of my life. I’ll never forget turning around during HIM and seeing you all holding up your phones to make out the LGBT flag tonight. My entire band and I were fighting back tears. You rock my world Mexico. I am forever yours and will be here always, as long as you’ll have me x

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Jul 27, 2018 at 9:24pm PDT